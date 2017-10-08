Ponds announces candidacy for Spring Lake Park School Board

Daphne Ponds is announcing her candidacy for election to the Spring Lake Park School Board. The election will be held Nov. 7.

The Spring Lake Park School District includes Spring Lake Park and parts of Blaine and Fridley.

Ponds has resided in the school district for the past four years with her husband, Brian. They have one daughter, Willa, a future student of Spring Lake Park Schools.

Ponds is a working parent and active community member who wants to ensure academic achievement for every student is a top priority. She believes academic success should not be measured by test scores alone, but by assessing the student as a whole.

“Our teachers and staff must be provided the necessary resources to properly evaluate the educational needs of our students,” Ponds said. “By allowing more flexibility and creativity in the classroom, personalized learning can happen for all of our kids.”

As School Board member, Ponds will work to keep taxes low for district residents while supporting policies to recruit and retain exceptional teachers, provide modern facilities and technologies, and maintain safe and healthy schools for our community.

Ponds’ desire to serve on the School Board stems from her own family and educational experiences.

“I was raised in a family of public school teachers,” she said. “My grandparents, both retired school teachers themselves, told me that with a good education, I could do anything. And, of course, as grandparents usually are, they were right. I attended public schools from Head Start through high school and was fortunate enough to attend college and graduate school. What I learned most about the power of education was that it gave me choices – choices about how I wanted to live my life and who I wanted to be. I want not only my daughter, but all children in our school district to have an exceptional education so they too can choose their own path for the future.”

Ponds is a licensed nurse-attorney with two decades of experience in the public and nonprofit sectors. She is currently employed at the Minnesota Board of Nursing. Ponds serves as planning and charter commissioner for the city of Blaine and is an active volunteer in her church and community.

Learn more about Ponds at www.DaphneforSchoolBoard.com.