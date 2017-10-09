Anoka grad, architecture student displays art

Anoka High School 2015 alumnus Alden Jaakola will present a new collection of artwork at Showroom, 615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis. Anoka High School graduate Alden Jaakola displays a new collection of art, “Confluence,” at Showroom in Minneapolis Oct. 14 through Nov. 8. Art by Alden Jaakola

The public is invited to an opening event Oct. 14 from 5-8 p.m. The show will run in Showroom, which doubles as an apparel boutique and gallery, through Nov. 8.

Jaakola’s collection, “Confluence,” depicts an array of worlds and forces, alluded to by texture and artifact. Through metal casting and painting, Jaakola explores the interactions between organic and inorganic. His work weaves tangible form and thematic idea, displaying their vibrant nuances.

Jaakola is a junior architecture student at the University of Minnesota College of Design, as well as an artist working in cast metal, watercolor and oil paints. He has worked as a stage designer for TEDxUMN for the past two years, along with being a lead designer for Design U and the vice president of the Foundry Club. He travels to Plein Air events in multiple states and works from his home studio in West St. Paul. His work combines architecture, fantasy and science into rich arrays of sculpture and painting.

For more information, visit www.showroommpls.com.