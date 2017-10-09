Civic center rental fees to increase 10 percent

Rental fees for public use of the Coon Rapids Civic Center will increase about 10 percent.

Without comment, the Coon Rapids City Council Sept. 5 unanimously approved the hike that will go into effect for reservations made after Oct. 1.

The city rents out the civic center for such events as weddings, banquets, parties and athletic group functions and the fee increase brings it into alignment with other nearby event venues while allowing the city to cover cost increases, including goods and services needed to run a quality facility, according to Lori Anderson, facilities coordinator.

“The banquet room was completely remodeled in December 2016 which made it one of the loveliest and most up-to-date venues in the northern suburbs,” Anderson said.

The increase in fees will generally cover the direct cost of the operation, excluding building depreciation and utilities, and should have little to no impact on usage, which was the case when rental fees last went up in 2015, she told the council.

Fees are not charged across the board. Coon Rapids civic, athletic, public groups, residents, nonprofits and businesses pay less than non-residents to rent rooms A, B and C, as well as conference rooms, the arts and crafts room and the recreation room.