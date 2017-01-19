St. Francis High School inducts 5 into Hall of Fame

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Five individuals joined the St. Francis High School Hall of Fame on Jan. 20 during a ceremony in the Performing Arts Center.

Dennis Berg, Corey Gilbertson, Diane (Krause) Guinn, Terry Nutter and Danye (Guinn) Torson joined 31 former St. Francis High School athletes, activity participants, coaches, advisers, school and community contributors as well as the entire 1977 Saints state tournament football team in the Hall of Fame.

Berg graduated in 1963. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Service in Vietnam. Berg was a Burns Township supervisor for 18 years and spent 14 years as the chair. He was an Anoka County commissioner from 1991-2011 and was named the AMC “Commissioner of the Year” in 2005.

Gilbertson, a 1978 graduate, was a three-year starter and an all-conference player in football, basketball and baseball. He went on to start for four years for the St. Cloud State football team. He was the first Saint to play in the Lions All-Star baseball game in 1978. He holds the school record for most wins (28), strikeouts (223) and innings pitched (206.1).

Quinn, a 1976 graduate, was a Tri-Metro All-Conference basketball, volleyball and softball player in 1975-76. She was named the Female Athlete of the Year at the high school and had perfect attendance all four years. Quinn has spent 12 years on the St. Francis Basketball Association Board of Directors.

Nutter graduated from Anoka High School in 1970. He was an assistant coach at St. Francis in football for 18 years, girls basketball for 25 years, nine of which as head coach, and 41 years and counting as a track coach. He made the girls basketball state tournament in 1979 and was named the Section Track Coach of the Year in 1999 and 2008.

Torson, a 2004 graduate, was a five-year letter winner in track and a four-year letter winner in volleyball and basketball. She earned multiple all-conference honors in all three sports. Torson went on to start for four years and scored more than 1,000 career points for the University of North Dakota basketball team. She has been an assistant coach at St. Francis in basketball, volleyball and track since 2014. For the last two years, Torson has been the co-head coach for the girls basketball team.

