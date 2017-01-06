 ABC Newspapers – Local News from The Anoka County Union-Herald and The Blaine Spring Lake Park Life
The 11th annual Ham Lake Snowbowl takes place Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ham Lake Park. One of the contests is guessing when this metal sculpture will fall into the lake. File photo
Ham Lake Snowbowl returns February 11
UnionHerald Looking Back for Feb. 3
During the girls-only Snowflake Days Kids Medallion Hunt Jan. 28, 10 girls ages 5-10 scraped and dug and hunted for the buried treasure while Snowflake Days royalty (including Marquis Sue Leggate, at left) and parents witnessed the action.
Kids uncover buried treasure during medallion hunt
Bailey Thompson, age 2, plays a playful tune on the metallophone as Lyric Arts and Musikgarten partner to present musical fun and games during Anoka Winterfest.
Anoka Winterfest offers snow much fun for all
UnionHerald crime briefs from the Feb. 3, 2017, edition
A Federal Aviation Administration investigation concluded that extreme cold temperatures caused the engine of this plane to fail, which led to the pilot making an emergency landing on Main Street in Blaine on Dec. 18, 2016. Courtesy of Blaine Police Department
Cold weather caused engine failure in plane
Man who pleaded self-defense in killing son acquitted by jury
Suspects armed with gun break into Ham Lake home
Andy Erikson headlines Northern Stars Celebration
Abdul Azeez, a Head Start student dressed as a little prince, poses with kindergarten teachers outside of the Fairytale Fortress at Hamilton Elementary School.
Hamilton hosts Reading Rumpus
Kevin Locke performs for students before helping them make their own flutes to take home.
Indian Education event attracts Dist. 11 families
Alex Smith’s Instamatic Snowball Maker forms perfect snowballs and makes for a quick win to any backyard snowball fight, he said.
PACT students get creative, craft one-of-a-kind inventions
More funding for homeless program
‘Safe at Home’ discussed with secretary at Alexandra House
Foley Boulevard road condition plagues county
City to remove tanks from closed gas station
Writer’s Block: Convention reaffirms importance of the free press
Does a political party define you?
Letters to the Editor for Feb. 3
Anoka County History: The power of personal history and how to preserve it
Sophia Zebro has stepped up as a captain for the St. Francis/North Branch girls hockey team. The junior has 19 goals and 14 assists. (Photo by Sam Herder)
Zebro naturally steps into leadership role for St. Francis
Chip the chocolate Lab practicing on his duck dummy. (Photo by Jeff Weaver)
Outdoors: A new year brings with it a new puppy
Byron Bynum and the Blaine boys basketball team are 12-5 overall with a 6-1 mark against section opponents. The Bengals hope a strong finish leads them into another long postseason run. (Photos by Sam Herder)
Blaine boys basketball eyes strong finish
SLP’s Mansfield wins NWSC Nordic title, Andover girls place 3rd
Ham Lake native displays art at Norway House
From left to right, Anoka-Ramsey Community College students Courtney VonVett, Brandon Osero and Chisom Owhonda rehearse for “The Rocky Horror Show,” playing in Coon Rapids Feb. 10-18. Photo submitted
Cult classic ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ hits Anoka-Ramsey stage
Cellists in the Minnesota Orchestra warm up before a performance at Andover High school Jan. 20. Photos by Olivia Alveshere
The Minnesota Orchestra performs for Andover High School students
The Anoka-Hennepin Community Education’s Project Power, which provides opportunities for individuals with learning disabilities, received $5,000 from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council. Courtesy of Metropolitan Regional Arts Council
Blaine, Project Power receive Arts Council grants
Coon Rapids semi-tractor sales, service building approved
The Blaine City Council Jan. 19 gave approvals for a 50,000-square-foot office building that will be constructed for Twin Cities Orthopedics at 11225 Ulysses St. NE. Courtesy of Sperides Reiners Architects, Inc.
Twin Cities Orthopedics building plan approved
Mary Connor, business growth specialist with Enterprise Minnesota, spoke at a workshop for small and mid-size manufacturers held the morning of Jan. 18 at the Anoka Technical College. Photo by Eric Hagen
Enterprise Minnesota talks about strategies for state’s manufacturers
The current showroom at the Harley Davidson store in Blaine can hold about 35 motorcycles. The showroom at the new property will be able to hold around 150 bikes, according to the store’s general manager, Ron Dible. Photo by Eric Hagen
Harley Davidson wants to expand at new Blaine site
Church plans project redesign in wake of variance denial
Great Grace Assembly of God Church would like to move from Minneapolis to Blaine so it can build a new church. It is interested in constructing an 18,483-square-foot building that could seat up to 400 people in its sanctuary. The site is on the west side of Interstate 35W, near 93rd Avenue. Courtesy of Dennis Batty & Associates
Minneapolis church looks to expand in Blaine
Marian and Larry Heinz attend Faith Lutheran Church and were instrumental in establishing a Memory Café there.
Making, sharing memories at Memory Café
Fare for All to sell holiday packs in Anoka Dec. 22
