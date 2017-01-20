Man faces murder charge for Robbinsdale overdose death

By Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

A Coon Rapids man has been charged with third-degree murder in the heroin overdose death of a Robbinsdale man. Jaquan Prince Peoples

Jaquan Prince Peoples, 30, of Coon Rapids, is charged for allegedly selling 0.3 gram of heroin on Sept. 8 to Phillip Dalton Moore, 36, of Robbinsdale. Moore and another man, identified only in court documents by the initials JNM, allegedly snorted the heroin and overdosed. The other man was revived, but Moore died at the hospital.

“We’ve seen a number of deaths from heroin overdoses in the past year, and we will continue to hold drug dealers accountable by charging them with murder,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement regarding the charges.

According to investigators, officers who responded to a call about a “man down” spoke with the other man’s wife, who claimed the two men were hesitant to ingest the drug at first because they said they had heard that Peoples laced the heroin with the drug fentanyl. Officers also spoke with Peoples’ girlfriend, who claimed Peoples gave her drugs that were different from Moore’s, and had said to her after selling Moore the heroin that “someone is going to die tonight.”

Peoples is in custody at the Minnesota Correction Facility at Rush City.

